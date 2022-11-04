Amateur Investing & Crypto Earnings Report #34

Here are the 11 blockchain social platforms I used to earn $100.13 CAD worth of crypto in September as well as some insights. I’ll be doing my investing & earnings reports all at the same time now.





Budgeting 2022 Spreadsheet Template Link: https://mega.nz/file/ATx3iAza#ZUhllHs4YZjMMjtC1FyN_Qhkkwmy-P98UxXqsVj8xS4 or https://bit.ly/templatebudgetting





My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to just over $40,006 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving the payouts.





September Earnings:

Publish0x – 5.88 AMPL and 0.0041 ETH earned from post rewards for a total of $16.42 CAD.

Brave Browser – 14.16 BAT from ad rewards and from creator donations for a total of $6.07 CAD.

LBRY/Odysee – 107 LBC from user earnings, content earnings, etc. for a total of $3.09 CAD

Hive – 5.37 Hive and 2.80 HBD. That’s a total of $ 7.47 CAD from post rewards.

Cos.TV – 528.24 COS earned from post rewards for a total of $4.37 CAD.

Read.Cash & Noise.Cash – 0.18 BCH earned from post rewards for a total of $29.54 CAD.

DTube – 42.16 DTC earned from post rewards for a total of $5.31 CAD.

YouTube - $19.29 CAD earned from monetization.

Blurt – 1200 BLURT earned from post rewards for a total of $7.48 CAD.

Serey – 603 SRY earned from post rewards for a total of $1.09 CAD.





The grand total came to $100.13 CAD which is about $73.10 USD.

September Earnings Insights:

I earned more than I did in August which is good, but my earnings are still well below previous months. I also expect October to be lower given I’ve only posted 3-4 posts in October even though I did share more posts of me doing Actifit. I will take accountability and say that it’s largely due to my lack of content. I don’t expect this trend to change radically given that I’m getting less and less time to be able to work on content too.

There haven’t been any notable changes for these platforms and I don’t expect to see any dramatic changes in the near future either. The next big milestone will be the ETH Surge phase being implemented and seeing how gas fees affect various Ethereum based social platforms.





September Amateur Investing Report:

I am making an average of $155.17 a month from passive income from stock dividends, crypto income, and some from music royalties.

My portfolio is roughly rounded to about 68% crypto, 7% stocks, 3% in precious metals, and 23% in liquid fiat cash. My total annual projected income from passive sources is $1864.89. $493.09 of those yearly profits come from stock dividends and about $1,368.98 comes from cryptocurrency staking.

In my last update, my total portfolio value was $171,315 CAD. My current portfolio value with all my investments is $187,441. This is up about $16,126. It’s nice to see the crypto market starting to recover again, but I’m not jumping for joy yet. I think with Ethereum’s Surge upgrade around the corner, we have a bullish future, but only time will tell.

I earned $29.43 CAD from stock dividends and $75.84 CAD from the staking ATOM, HBD, and TRX. Going forward, I won’t be earning any TRX and I will be aiming to earn more Blurt & Steem passively. In total, I have earned about $1,395 CAD from crypto and $2,138 CAD from stock dividends.

My portfolio in terms of stock sector breakdown is 96% into general high dividend Canadian ETFs broken down into 45% in VDY, 28% in FCCD, and 28% in XEI for passive dividend income. I also now have 2% in Purpose’s Bitcoin ETF – BTCC and 2% in Purpose’s Ethereum ETF – ETHH.





September Amateur Investing Insights

I’m focused mainly on just stacking up my staked crypto and slowly reentering the stock market. I’ve started to put some money into Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs as well. For my staked crypto I’ve focused lately on upping my DTube, Hive, Steem, and Blurt holdings to try and boost my earnings on those platforms as well as earn some passive income.

The biggest change I’ve made is I dropped all my Tron since the APY was dropping and I’m always going back and forth over do I want to invest in it because it generally holds its value, but also the APY is declining and Justin Sun is a terrible leader for Tron. I split it into Blurt, Steem, and Hive. I then spent some of the Hive on Actifit AFIT and AFITX tokens. I want to invest a bit more into my social networks and put more effort in so this is me doing that.





