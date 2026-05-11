NIGHT SHADOWS SUNDAY 05.10.2026 – There Remaineth Therefore a Rest to the People of God

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lies, Seductions & Video Tapes...
Hebrews 4: 5 And in this place again, If they shall enter into my rest.
6 Seeing therefore it remaineth that some must enter therein, and they to whom it was first preached entered not in because of unbelief:
7 Again, he limiteth a certain day, saying in David, To day, after so long a time; as it is said, To day if ye will hear his voice, harden not your hearts.
8 For if Jesus had given them rest, then would he not afterward have spoken of another day.
9 There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God.
2 Thessalonians 2:10
And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:
12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.
__________ HELPFUL LINKS:
Stewart Best's Substack:
https://substack.com/@stewartcbest
Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation ("DarkLight"):
NarrowWayTruth.com
--- Jesus warned us that the vast majority of Christians are not, in truth, BORN AGAIN.
--- Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!
__________
Video Source (Stewart Best's Official): https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
__________
Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.
His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention; including NBC's Dateline show and the Wall Street Journal.
In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.
At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.
He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.