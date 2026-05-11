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NIGHT SHADOWS SUNDAY 05.10.2026 – There Remaineth Therefore a Rest to the People of God
Follows TheWay
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Lies, Seductions & Video Tapes...


Hebrews 4: 5 And in this place again, If they shall enter into my rest.

6 Seeing therefore it remaineth that some must enter therein, and they to whom it was first preached entered not in because of unbelief:

7 Again, he limiteth a certain day, saying in David, To day, after so long a time; as it is said, To day if ye will hear his voice, harden not your hearts.

8 For if Jesus had given them rest, then would he not afterward have spoken of another day.

9 There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God.


2 Thessalonians 2:10

And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.

11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:

12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.


__________ HELPFUL LINKS:


Stewart Best's Substack:


https://substack.com/@stewartcbest


Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation ("DarkLight"):


NarrowWayTruth.com

https://narrowwaytruth.com


   --- Jesus warned us that the vast majority of Christians are not, in truth, BORN AGAIN.


   --- Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!


__________



Video Source (Stewart Best's Official): https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940


__________


Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.


His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention; including NBC's Dateline show and the Wall Street Journal.


In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.


At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.


He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.

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biblesalvationnarrowwaystraitgate
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