Prophecy Excerpts 92, 64, 23! YAH REBUKES False Prophets includes those in Christian Media. Also The Famous Pensacola/Brownsville, FL Revivals infiltrated by fallen angels! (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video

The Pensacola/Brownsville, FL Revivals has been proven to be an extension of the strangefire movement of the Toronto Blessing. CBN in this article here below if until now deems it a real Revival and marvels why it ended. What! And calling the shaking the WORK OF THE RUACH HA KODESH/HOLY SPIRIT. See how easy the masses are duped here is the article for proof https://www1.cbn.com/spirituallife/what-happened-to-brownsville's-fire



So many of YAH'S Children in the past have been victim of strangefire and have fallen under it's spell and curse of mocking YAH and YAHUSHUA. But if one has just simply repent before THEM with sincerity and YAH can set you free and give you and new beginning. YAH'S Own Amightywind Ministry has helped countless people get set free. You can always contact us at the contact email below this description. YAH'S Abundant Love Shalom to all HIS Children

Prophecy 23 "Let MY People Go!"

Prophecy 64 "Tell MY Children to Flee The Churches of Babylon!"

Prophecy 92 "BE OF GOOD CHEER FOR I, YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH, AM THE ONLY GOOD SHEPHERD AND I BEAT THE WOLVES AWAY."







****

A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast from one world antichrist Superchurch:

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html



The False Blue Beam Rapture mocks Holy Rapture:

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:

https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html



Please visit YAH'S Own Amightywind Ministry -

https://amightywind.com/home.html



And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:

https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred ​



You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw



In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc



To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme



See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html



