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SNICKERS Oats review
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5 views • December 18, 2019
The Mars Company is big for chocolate bars. Some of them we have in Germany too. Strangely enough different named then for example they call them in the United States. But as we are in Thailand, who cares^_^
While waiting for coffee at 7-Eleven Pae and me where wandering around the store and my eyes got attratect from a unknown coloured SNICKERS chocolate bar. Of course I have had to try it. I mean who the hell is so creative to put oats instead of peanuts in a SNICKERS bar.
The video was filmed with the integrated camera of my Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Smartphone.
While waiting for coffee at 7-Eleven Pae and me where wandering around the store and my eyes got attratect from a unknown coloured SNICKERS chocolate bar. Of course I have had to try it. I mean who the hell is so creative to put oats instead of peanuts in a SNICKERS bar.
The video was filmed with the integrated camera of my Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Smartphone.
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