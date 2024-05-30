Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 29

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:

«According to unconfirmed reports, part of Stelmakhovka came under the control of Russian troops»

Adding:

Combined strike on Crimea

🔻Last night, the AFU carried out a new attack on the Crimean peninsula after several days of pause. Ahead of the strike, Ukrainian unmanned surface vessels were spotted near Crimea.

Around noon, two drones were destroyed west of Sevastopol by Ka-29 and Mi-24 helicopters. In the evening, another USV was detected and shot down by an Mi-8 crew northwest of Cape Tarkhankut.

🔻But the main events unfolded after midnight.

▪️First, eight ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles were fired from the Mykolaiv Region towards Kerch. Units of the 31st Division successfully shot down all targets. However, due to the use of a cluster warhead, some debris fell in the area of the Kerch Port, damaging two ferries, but greater damage was avoided.

▪️Simultaneously, up to six USVs were detected near Chornomorske, and fire was opened on them. Two of them penetrated the Uzka Bay. One (the video of which is already online) struck a boat at the pier, while the second was destroyed nearby, slightly damaging a nearby boat.

At the same time, a Ukrainian drone from the Odesa Region was operating slightly northwest of Chornomorske, monitoring the situation on the peninsula.

❗️An important point is the enemy's tactics. The USVs were at a distance until the missile danger alert was announced for Crimea. At that signal, all the boats began entering the bay, and the boom barriers were briefly opened.

And at that moment, two drones managed to penetrate the bay, taking advantage of the lifting of the nets that covered the entrance to the Black Sea Fleet and FSB border service base.

That is, the attacks were not only geographically separated - one in the east of Crimea, the other in the northwest - but also carried out simultaneously for a reason. The entrance to the bay was open, and there were fewer personnel due to the missile strike threat.

