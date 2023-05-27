https://gettr.com/post/p2i0zdo65a6

0525 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast

Big tech and social media such as Twitter, Google, and Facebook have censored and suppressed us. Because we are up against the same challenges. We share the same fate. This country is facing a big threat. That is the CCP.

我们的言论一直被大科技公司和社交媒体审查，如推特、谷歌和脸书压制。而且因为我们面临着同样的挑战。我们有着同样的命运。这个国家正面临着一个巨大的威胁。那就是中共。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@waynedupreeshow

@nfscspeaks @nicole7749

