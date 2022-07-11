The Planned Demolition of the Biden Regime Is Happening in Real-Time

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Leftist media is turning on Joe Biden. Fellow Democrats are turning on Joe Biden. The Hunter Biden "hack" over the weekend is making things even worse. Is Joe Biden done? Yes, and we need to understand that the powers-that-be planned it that way.