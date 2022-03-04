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A short Fairy Tale for you and yours
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146 views • March 04, 2022
All one needs to do is to look, and you will KNOW that the same government that has lied to you about everything else, LIED to your parents and to you about this!
The TRUTH can be found in your bible!
Music by Lesfm from Pixabay
The TRUTH can be found in your bible!
Music by Lesfm from Pixabay
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