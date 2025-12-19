BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ascension Blues
wolfburg
wolfburg
23 followers
0
9 views • 22 hours ago
​A high-intensity 1960s blues-rock soul anthem, The song starts with a swirling, majestic church organ intro, Male vocals are raw, gravelly, and deeply soulful, moving from a vulnerable whisper to powerful, gut-wrenching screams, Features a prominent female gospel choir providing soaring call-and-response backing vocals, The arrangement includes crunchy vintage electric guitar fills, a driving bassline, and heavy, crashing drums that build to a massive, climactic finish

(Intro: 15 seconds of a swirling, Hammond B3 church organ. It starts with a low, mournful hum and builds into a majestic, vibrato-heavy swell. Just as the tension peaks, the drums kick in with a heavy, crashing floor-tom beat.) (Verse 1) (Vocal: Raw, gravelly whisper, barely holding on) The walls are thin, the night is getting cold I’m traded in for a story never told I walked the valley, I drank the bitter wine Just trying to find a little peace of mind... (Pre-Chorus) (Vocal: Rising in volume, more grit) I see the shadow dancing on the floor I hear the ghost knocking at my door Oh, the weight is heavy! (Choir: So heavy!) Yeah, the river’s wide! (Choir: So wide!) (Chorus) (Vocal: Full-throated, powerful soul belt) Lord, have mercy on a soul on fire! (Choir: Have mercy!) Lift me up out of this burning mire! (Choir: Lift him up!) I’ve been down so long, I can’t see the light I’m screaming for the morning in the middle of the night! (Guitar: A crunchy, distorted pentatonic lick punctuates the scream) (Verse 2) (Vocal: Gritty, mid-range growl) The preacher said the truth would set me free But the truth is just a chain around my knee I sold my coat, I even sold my name But the fire in my belly stays the same! (Bridge) (The arrangement strips back to just the driving bassline and a steady, crashing snare) (Vocal: Vulnerable, cracking) Can you hear me? (Choir: We hear you) Does it matter? (Choir: It matters) (Vocal: Building to a gut-wrenching scream) THEN WHY AM I STILL BREAKING DOWN?! (Guitar Solo) (A frantic, high-intensity blues-rock solo. Heavy use of wah-pedal and double-stops, mimicking the vocal’s desperation. The organ swirls wildly in the background.) (Outro) (The full arrangement hits a massive, wall-of-sound peak) (Vocal: Ad-libbed screams over the choir) I’m going home! (Choir: Going home!) Won’t be long now! (Choir: Won’t be long!) I can feel the power! (Choir: Feel the power!) LET IT RAIN! (Choir: RAIN DOWN!) (The song ends on a final, sustained organ chord and a thunderous, crashing drum fill that rings out into silence.)

Keywords
the song starts with a swirlingmajestic church organ intromale vocals are rawgravellyand deeply soulfulmoving from a vulnerable whisper to powerfulgut-wrenching screamsfeatures a prominent female gospel choir providing soaring call-and-response backing vocalsthe arrangement includes crunchy vintage electric guitar fillsa driving basslineand heavycrashing drums that build to a massiveclimactic finish
