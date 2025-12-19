Ascension Blues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Intro: 15 seconds of a swirling, Hammond B3 church organ. It starts with a low, mournful hum and builds into a majestic, vibrato-heavy swell. Just as the tension peaks, the drums kick in with a heavy, crashing floor-tom beat.) (Verse 1) (Vocal: Raw, gravelly whisper, barely holding on) The walls are thin, the night is getting cold I’m traded in for a story never told I walked the valley, I drank the bitter wine Just trying to find a little peace of mind... (Pre-Chorus) (Vocal: Rising in volume, more grit) I see the shadow dancing on the floor I hear the ghost knocking at my door Oh, the weight is heavy! (Choir: So heavy!) Yeah, the river’s wide! (Choir: So wide!) (Chorus) (Vocal: Full-throated, powerful soul belt) Lord, have mercy on a soul on fire! (Choir: Have mercy!) Lift me up out of this burning mire! (Choir: Lift him up!) I’ve been down so long, I can’t see the light I’m screaming for the morning in the middle of the night! (Guitar: A crunchy, distorted pentatonic lick punctuates the scream) (Verse 2) (Vocal: Gritty, mid-range growl) The preacher said the truth would set me free But the truth is just a chain around my knee I sold my coat, I even sold my name But the fire in my belly stays the same! (Bridge) (The arrangement strips back to just the driving bassline and a steady, crashing snare) (Vocal: Vulnerable, cracking) Can you hear me? (Choir: We hear you) Does it matter? (Choir: It matters) (Vocal: Building to a gut-wrenching scream) THEN WHY AM I STILL BREAKING DOWN?! (Guitar Solo) (A frantic, high-intensity blues-rock solo. Heavy use of wah-pedal and double-stops, mimicking the vocal’s desperation. The organ swirls wildly in the background.) (Outro) (The full arrangement hits a massive, wall-of-sound peak) (Vocal: Ad-libbed screams over the choir) I’m going home! (Choir: Going home!) Won’t be long now! (Choir: Won’t be long!) I can feel the power! (Choir: Feel the power!) LET IT RAIN! (Choir: RAIN DOWN!) (The song ends on a final, sustained organ chord and a thunderous, crashing drum fill that rings out into silence.)