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Father Can’t Hold Hospital Legally Responsible For Killing His Daughter, But He Will Make Them Pay
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153 views • April 06, 2022
Scott Schara joins Kristi Leigh for an emotional interview about his daughter that was killed due to the covid protocols by a hospital and what he plans to do about it.
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