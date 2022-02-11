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An Enlightening Experience - You Too Will Wish This Video Was Longer
1Human
1Human
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77 views • February 11, 2022
Bookmark this video or find the original utube video titled: "Jim Marrs - Rule by Secrecy Hidden History Trilateral Freemasons" before it's gone. I'll edit and post my link to the video later.

Wikipedia Excerpt on Jim Mars
"In March 2017, an announcement was made on Marrs' official Facebook page about an unspecified illness that caused him to cancel appearances at two upcoming events, the 5th annual Out of this World UFO conference in Edinburg, Texas, and the Free Your Mind Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, both in April.

In June 2017, additional announcements were made about health issues Marrs was experiencing, including being on kidney dialysis at home, and problems with his remaining good eye.

Marrs died on August 2, 2017, from a heart attack at age 73."

A notable freemason is Sir Alexander Flemming
https://www.ugle.org.uk/discover-freemasonry/famous-freemasons

Looks like the jabs were good to go in 2017.
Keywords
vaccinescensorshipliesciatruthfemahomeland securityfreemasonsjim marrs
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