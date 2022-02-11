© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Enlightening Experience - You Too Will Wish This Video Was Longer
Follow
0
Share
Report
77 views • February 11, 2022
Bookmark this video or find the original utube video titled: "Jim Marrs - Rule by Secrecy Hidden History Trilateral Freemasons" before it's gone. I'll edit and post my link to the video later.
Wikipedia Excerpt on Jim Mars
"In March 2017, an announcement was made on Marrs' official Facebook page about an unspecified illness that caused him to cancel appearances at two upcoming events, the 5th annual Out of this World UFO conference in Edinburg, Texas, and the Free Your Mind Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, both in April.
In June 2017, additional announcements were made about health issues Marrs was experiencing, including being on kidney dialysis at home, and problems with his remaining good eye.
Marrs died on August 2, 2017, from a heart attack at age 73."
A notable freemason is Sir Alexander Flemming
https://www.ugle.org.uk/discover-freemasonry/famous-freemasons
Looks like the jabs were good to go in 2017.
Wikipedia Excerpt on Jim Mars
"In March 2017, an announcement was made on Marrs' official Facebook page about an unspecified illness that caused him to cancel appearances at two upcoming events, the 5th annual Out of this World UFO conference in Edinburg, Texas, and the Free Your Mind Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, both in April.
In June 2017, additional announcements were made about health issues Marrs was experiencing, including being on kidney dialysis at home, and problems with his remaining good eye.
Marrs died on August 2, 2017, from a heart attack at age 73."
A notable freemason is Sir Alexander Flemming
https://www.ugle.org.uk/discover-freemasonry/famous-freemasons
Looks like the jabs were good to go in 2017.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.