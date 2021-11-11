© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PURE EVIL: Disturbing Pfizer Ad Tells Kids They’ll Get Superpowers from COVID Jab
Follow
0
Share
Report
401 views • November 11, 2021
Companion video: "Will the Mark of the Beast Change Your DNA?" also on my channel: https://www.brighteon.com/332a02ce-dc11-49db-ae77-ad8bc3a7c19a
Note that Doug Hamp mentions that Satan would lure humans in with promise of superpowers to take his mark of the Beast!
Note that Doug Hamp mentions that Satan would lure humans in with promise of superpowers to take his mark of the Beast!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.