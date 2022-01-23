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Life Saving Doctors Targeted by the Pharmaceutical Mafia
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66 views • January 23, 2022
Highly respected Dr. Meryl Nass recently had her medical license taken away for curing her patients with Ivermectin. She points out that this has happened to other doctors in 15 states so for.
Keep in mind, Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine is approved by the FDA and has been used for decades.
Keep in mind, Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine is approved by the FDA and has been used for decades.
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