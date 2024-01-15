🌀 Ozone Dialysis: Healing Surprises? 🌈

✨ Exploring unexpected benefits for Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, and Chronic nonhealing ulcers with Dr. Christopher Estes, co-founder of Miami Beach Comprehensive Wellness. 🤝
🕵️ He explains that the ozone dialysis is a potential game changer in health 🧬
🩹 It was originally thought that doing the “Ozone Dialysis Procedure” might be helpful with HIV.
🤔 However, it didn’t show to treat HIV, necessarily.
✨ Yet, patients improved overall!
🚀 Discover more about the unexpected healing potentials of Ozone Dialysis by clicking the link in our bio or description above.💡
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.