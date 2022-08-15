The Mother of German Journalist Alina Lipp, who covers events in Donbass, had to leave Germany for Russia after Threats at Home. - 081522

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The mother of German journalist Alina Lipp, who covers events in Donbass, had to leave Germany for Russia after threats at home.
"She had to escape because the German authorities closed her bank account. One day she couldn't pay with a card, withdraw money. The bank employees did not help her, they said: "No, we can't tell what happened."