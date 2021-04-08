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Canada Church Seizure: Has Great Tribulation Started
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170 views • April 08, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall provides an update on the latest from GraceLife Church in Alberta, Canada, and then the team looks at the Communist connections tying Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro, and how they share the common goal of cracking down on Christian churches….and more.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/08/21)
Watch part 2 of the Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/92d6df09-93c1-43b5-a7e3-decee9284ebb
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/08/21)
Watch part 2 of the Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/92d6df09-93c1-43b5-a7e3-decee9284ebb
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