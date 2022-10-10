Sanction-Devastated Huawei Seeks To Resume 5G Phone Market in 2023

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https://gnews.org/post/p1u76d27c
10/07/2022 The US blacklisted Chinese telecom giant Huawei is reportedly planning to relaunch 5G phones as early as next year. As the Financial Times reports the firm is looking to use non restricted chips made by Chinese companies to resume market share lost due to US sanctions. But the less sophisticated chips could affect user experience