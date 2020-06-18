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Facebook Insider EXPOSES H1B Illegals OVER American Workers
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18 views • June 18, 2020
Facebook spox @andymstone denied leaked H-1B memo authenticity while @Facebook simultaneously locked down employee accounts over "document security"
If the document was not found on FB servers, why are they retaliating against employees?
#ExposeFacebook https://t.co/V4R3Ug4hsU
If the document was not found on FB servers, why are they retaliating against employees?
#ExposeFacebook https://t.co/V4R3Ug4hsU
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