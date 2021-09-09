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Call: The American Dream That Helped Build Our Current Nightmare [08.09.2021]
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11 views • September 09, 2021
HERE IS A VIDEO ON HOW TO SHOW PEOPLE WHAT IS REALLY GOING ON AROUND HERE...
71,369 views Jun 3, 2018
A Call For An Uprising
524K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4ILfykJei_E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv_-yc055n1fxFfTYpdaKBg
HOW TO SHOW PEOPLE WHATS GOING ON:
Twenty-five years and my life is still
Trying to get up that great big hill of hope
For a destination
I realized quickly when I knew I should
That the world was made up of this brotherhood of man
For whatever that means
And so I cry sometimes
When I'm lying in bed just to get it all out
What's in my head
And I, I am feeling a little peculiar
And so I wake in the morning
And I step outside
And I take a deep breath and I get real high
And I scream from the top of my lungs
What's going on?
And I say, hey yeah yeah, hey yeah yeah
I said hey, what's going on?
And I say, hey yeah yeah, hey yeah yeah
I said hey, what's going on?
Oh, oh oh
Oh, oh oh
And I try, oh my do I try
I try all the time, in this institution
And I, oh my god do I
I every single day
For a
And so I cry sometimes
When I'm lying bed
Just to get it all out
What's in my head
And I, I am feeling a little peculiar
And so I wake in the morning
And I step outside
And I take a deep breath and I get real high
And I scream from the top of my lungs
What's going on?
And I say, hey hey hey hey
I said hey, what's going on?
And I say, hey hey hey hey
I said hey, what's going on?
And I say, hey hey hey hey
I said hey, what's going on?
And I say, hey hey hey hey
I said hey, what's going on?
Oh, oh oh oh
Twenty-five years and my life is still
Trying to get up that great big hill of hope
For a destination
--
19,389 Views sep 8, 202
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/WOzx7BpqNQY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
71,369 views Jun 3, 2018
A Call For An Uprising
524K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4ILfykJei_E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv_-yc055n1fxFfTYpdaKBg
HOW TO SHOW PEOPLE WHATS GOING ON:
Twenty-five years and my life is still
Trying to get up that great big hill of hope
For a destination
I realized quickly when I knew I should
That the world was made up of this brotherhood of man
For whatever that means
And so I cry sometimes
When I'm lying in bed just to get it all out
What's in my head
And I, I am feeling a little peculiar
And so I wake in the morning
And I step outside
And I take a deep breath and I get real high
And I scream from the top of my lungs
What's going on?
And I say, hey yeah yeah, hey yeah yeah
I said hey, what's going on?
And I say, hey yeah yeah, hey yeah yeah
I said hey, what's going on?
Oh, oh oh
Oh, oh oh
And I try, oh my do I try
I try all the time, in this institution
And I, oh my god do I
I every single day
For a
And so I cry sometimes
When I'm lying bed
Just to get it all out
What's in my head
And I, I am feeling a little peculiar
And so I wake in the morning
And I step outside
And I take a deep breath and I get real high
And I scream from the top of my lungs
What's going on?
And I say, hey hey hey hey
I said hey, what's going on?
And I say, hey hey hey hey
I said hey, what's going on?
And I say, hey hey hey hey
I said hey, what's going on?
And I say, hey hey hey hey
I said hey, what's going on?
Oh, oh oh oh
Twenty-five years and my life is still
Trying to get up that great big hill of hope
For a destination
--
19,389 Views sep 8, 202
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/WOzx7BpqNQY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
Keywords
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