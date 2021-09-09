Call: The American Dream That Helped Build Our Current Nightmare [08.09.2021]

HERE IS A VIDEO ON HOW TO SHOW PEOPLE WHAT IS REALLY GOING ON AROUND HERE...71,369 views Jun 3, 2018A Call For An Uprising524K subscribersHOW TO SHOW PEOPLE WHATS GOING ON:Twenty-five years and my life is stillTrying to get up that great big hill of hopeFor a destinationI realized quickly when I knew I shouldThat the world was made up of this brotherhood of manFor whatever that meansAnd so I cry sometimesWhen I'm lying in bed just to get it all outWhat's in my headAnd I, I am feeling a little peculiarAnd so I wake in the morningAnd I step outsideAnd I take a deep breath and I get real highAnd I scream from the top of my lungsWhat's going on?And I say, hey yeah yeah, hey yeah yeahI said hey, what's going on?And I say, hey yeah yeah, hey yeah yeahI said hey, what's going on?Oh, oh ohOh, oh ohAnd I try, oh my do I tryI try all the time, in this institutionAnd I, oh my god do II every single dayFor aAnd so I cry sometimesWhen I'm lying bedJust to get it all outWhat's in my headAnd I, I am feeling a little peculiarAnd so I wake in the morningAnd I step outsideAnd I take a deep breath and I get real highAnd I scream from the top of my lungsWhat's going on?And I say, hey hey hey heyI said hey, what's going on?And I say, hey hey hey heyI said hey, what's going on?And I say, hey hey hey heyI said hey, what's going on?And I say, hey hey hey heyI said hey, what's going on?Oh, oh oh ohTwenty-five years and my life is stillTrying to get up that great big hill of hopeFor a destination--19,389 Views sep 8, 202A CALL FOR AN UPRISING100K subscribers