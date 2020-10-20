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Rabbi Kahane DEBATES Alan Dershowitz
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26 views • October 20, 2020
Rabbi Kahane DEBATES Alan Dershowitz
This video is an All Time Classic - We have to give Alan a lot of credit to set in the ring with the Rabbi - Alan and the Rabbi grew up in the same area of Brooklyn, NY - Contrast that with their outlooks on Israel and their perceptions of peace
This video is an All Time Classic - We have to give Alan a lot of credit to set in the ring with the Rabbi - Alan and the Rabbi grew up in the same area of Brooklyn, NY - Contrast that with their outlooks on Israel and their perceptions of peace
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