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F-35C crash on USS Carl Vinson on Jan. 24, 2022 - Extended Both Camera Views
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151 views • February 10, 2022
Video footage shows the F-35C Lighting II aircraft catch fire as it hits the flight deck of a US aircraft carrier before falling into the South China Sea.
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