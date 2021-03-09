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A Man Held Without Bail For No Mask While A Rapist Is Released!
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30 views • March 09, 2021
The mask insanity is going too far once again! Mass non-compliance may be the only way we end this insanity!
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/man-held-without-bond-for-not-wearing-a-mask-as-violent-rapist-granted-bail/
https://7news.com.au/news/wa/wa-covid-lockdown-man-41-arrested-and-denied-bail-after-refusing-to-wear-face-mask-c-2072817
Thumbnail link:
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/no-mask-no-bail-1050x525.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/man-held-without-bond-for-not-wearing-a-mask-as-violent-rapist-granted-bail/
https://7news.com.au/news/wa/wa-covid-lockdown-man-41-arrested-and-denied-bail-after-refusing-to-wear-face-mask-c-2072817
Thumbnail link:
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/no-mask-no-bail-1050x525.jpg
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