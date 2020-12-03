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Pope Francis vs. Karl Marx | Who Said It? | Communism and the Catholic Church
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19 views • December 03, 2020
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3087/-pope-francis-vs-karl-marx-who-said-it
Recently Pope Francis visited the United States and some of his statements were a bit - interesting. In light of Pope Francis leaving his gold throne in Vatican City to lecture Congress and the American people about income inequality - we present to you the debut edition of: Who said it? Pope Francis or Karl Marx? Can you tell the difference between the leader of the Catholic Church and the revolutionary socialist philosopher?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
1. Answer: Karl Marx
https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/1845/german-ideology/ch01b.htm#b3
2. Answer: Pope Francis
http://www.cruxnow.com/church/2015/01/11/popes-latest-interview-i-quote-the-gospel-they-call-me-a-communist/
3.Answer: Pope Francis
http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/07/world/pope-mass-ecuador-quito/
4. Answer: Pope Francis
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/10-times-bernie-sanders-sounded-pope-francis/story?id=33942051
5. Answer: Pope Francis
http://thinkprogress.org/politics/2015/09/24/3705086/pope-francis-address-to-congress/
6. Answer: Pope Francis
http://w2.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/apost_exhortations/documents/papa-francesco_esortazione-ap_20131124_evangelii-gaudium.html
7. Answer: Karl Marx
https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/1868/letters/68_12_12.htm
8. Answer: Bernie Sanders
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2015/05/young-bernie-sanders-liberty-union-vermont
9. Answer: Pope Francis
http://w2.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/apost_exhortations/documents/papa-francesco_esortazione-ap_20131124_evangelii-gaudium.html
10. Answer: Pope Francis
http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/07/world/pope-mass-ecuador-quito/
11. Answer: Pope Francis
http://w2.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/apost_exhortations/documents/papa-francesco_esortazione-ap_20131124_evangelii-gaudium.html#The_economy_and_the_distribution_of_income
12. Answer: Karl Marx
https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/1859/critique-pol-economy/preface-abs.htm
13. Answer: Pope Francis
http://www.news.va/en/news/pope-francis-speech-at-world-meeting-of-popular-mo
Recently Pope Francis visited the United States and some of his statements were a bit - interesting. In light of Pope Francis leaving his gold throne in Vatican City to lecture Congress and the American people about income inequality - we present to you the debut edition of: Who said it? Pope Francis or Karl Marx? Can you tell the difference between the leader of the Catholic Church and the revolutionary socialist philosopher?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
1. Answer: Karl Marx
https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/1845/german-ideology/ch01b.htm#b3
2. Answer: Pope Francis
http://www.cruxnow.com/church/2015/01/11/popes-latest-interview-i-quote-the-gospel-they-call-me-a-communist/
3.Answer: Pope Francis
http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/07/world/pope-mass-ecuador-quito/
4. Answer: Pope Francis
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/10-times-bernie-sanders-sounded-pope-francis/story?id=33942051
5. Answer: Pope Francis
http://thinkprogress.org/politics/2015/09/24/3705086/pope-francis-address-to-congress/
6. Answer: Pope Francis
http://w2.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/apost_exhortations/documents/papa-francesco_esortazione-ap_20131124_evangelii-gaudium.html
7. Answer: Karl Marx
https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/1868/letters/68_12_12.htm
8. Answer: Bernie Sanders
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2015/05/young-bernie-sanders-liberty-union-vermont
9. Answer: Pope Francis
http://w2.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/apost_exhortations/documents/papa-francesco_esortazione-ap_20131124_evangelii-gaudium.html
10. Answer: Pope Francis
http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/07/world/pope-mass-ecuador-quito/
11. Answer: Pope Francis
http://w2.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/apost_exhortations/documents/papa-francesco_esortazione-ap_20131124_evangelii-gaudium.html#The_economy_and_the_distribution_of_income
12. Answer: Karl Marx
https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/1859/critique-pol-economy/preface-abs.htm
13. Answer: Pope Francis
http://www.news.va/en/news/pope-francis-speech-at-world-meeting-of-popular-mo
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