2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 113

We start out our podcast this week citing a piece by Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter where they describe the WEF as the biggest and most dangerous NGO in the world. As a reminder, NGO traditionally stands for Non-Government Organization. However, Jim M recently coined the phrase “New Government Organization” considering the current Fascist state of our government today. I think “New Government Organization” is much more accurate!The Goals of the WEF (and their Cabal handlers): “The same as always: world dominance, a New World Order, depopulation of the masses, and the utter submission of the remaining useless eaters.”

This is why I am titling this Episode HUMANITY UNDER ATTACK! We will take a look at just a few of the ways all of humanity, every country, every race, every religion, every person on the planet (save the elites causing all this), are the targets of an all-out assault on our freedom, our bodies, our food and most importantly our children… the future generation of humanity.