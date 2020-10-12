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Dr. Carrie Madej with Warning about CV19 Vaccine
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4156 views • October 12, 2020
Mike Adams interviews Dr. Carrie Madej. They discuss the dangers of this new nano-technology and the transhumanism agenda that the 'globalists" want to force on us. Carrie + Mike also uncover the Tetanus scare and resulting vaccine fraud a few decades ago.
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