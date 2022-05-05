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Freedom International Livestream
On May 5, 2022 Tuesday @ 12:15 PM EST 5:15 PM UK 6:15 PM Germany
Guest: Atty. Tom Renz – Exposing Nazi Sympathizer/WEF Top Advisor Yuval Noah Harari
www.Renz-Law.com
Bio:
Attorney Thomas Renz is the lead Attorney in several major cases brought in Ohio, New Mexico, Maine, and Nationally against the CDC, DHHS, Biden & Fauci, regarding forced vaccine mandates, big tech censorship, the COVID-19 lockdowns, hospital murders, mask mandates, business closures, false PCR data, fraudulent death numbers and more. Attorney Thomas Renz works with and represents America's Frontline Doctors, & Make Americans Free Again . If you would like to see Fauci Fired go to Renz website and sign The Renz Letter; www.Renz-Law.com
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress
www.quantumnurse.life
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
http://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/