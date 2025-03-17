BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV E291 Parash 022 Vayakhel Sh’mot (Ex) 35:1-38:20
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 1 month ago

BGMCTV E291 Parash 022 Vayakhel Sh’mot (Ex) 35:1-38:20


Are you willing to make your body a tabernacle of Yehovah?



Exo 36:2 Moshe summoned B'tzal'el, Oholi'av and every craftsman to whom Adonai had given wisdom, everyone whose heart stirred him, to come and take part in the work. Exo 36:3 They received from Moshe all the offering which the people of Isra'el had brought for the work of building the sanctuary. But they still kept bringing voluntary offerings every morning,


So many people are always asking things from God. Bless me, heal me, feed me, give me. But rearly are people willing to give back to God. In this Parash (Torah portion) we see those who by their own free will gave back. How they were blessed by Yehovah. Learn this lesson about the Father’s love and protection for those who are willing to give.


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsncadamslexingtonbgmcjewish christian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy