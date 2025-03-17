BGMCTV E291 Parash 022 Vayakhel Sh’mot (Ex) 35:1-38:20





Are you willing to make your body a tabernacle of Yehovah?









Exo 36:2 Moshe summoned B'tzal'el, Oholi'av and every craftsman to whom Adonai had given wisdom, everyone whose heart stirred him, to come and take part in the work. Exo 36:3 They received from Moshe all the offering which the people of Isra'el had brought for the work of building the sanctuary. But they still kept bringing voluntary offerings every morning,





So many people are always asking things from God. Bless me, heal me, feed me, give me. But rearly are people willing to give back to God. In this Parash (Torah portion) we see those who by their own free will gave back. How they were blessed by Yehovah. Learn this lesson about the Father’s love and protection for those who are willing to give.





