The Mechanism of Fertilizer to Famine, an interview with Daniel Davis

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Fertilizer shortages could become the hidden trigger behind the next global famine. Modern farming relies heavily on cheap energy and chemical inputs — and without them, crop yields can collapse dramatically. As costs surge worldwide, farmers are already changing what they plant. The ripple effects could reshape food availability, prices, and daily life across the globe faster than many expect.
#FertilizerCrisis #FoodSecurity #GlobalEconomy #AgricultureNews #FoodPrices #SupplyChain #EnergyCrisis #WorldEvents
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