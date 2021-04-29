World Debut Of 7-Axis Adaptive & Modular Robot LAN Supported

Amber B1, Budget Friendly 7-Axis Robot Arm, is a new and innovative design that delivers power, precision, and human-like movement across 7-axis to automate production, simplify complex tasks, streamline operations, and boost productivity. The born of the AMBER B1 could surely break through the old limits of the service robotic industry.+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Robot arms have been lending a hand on many applications. With enormous potential and proven benefits in optimizing manpower, robot arms deliver value-added commercial functions that make business more profitable.However, as useful as they are, robot arms typically have a long return on investment due to the cost of high-quality devices. AMBER B1 was designed as a powerful, yet a budget-friendly solution that brings the benefits of robotics into the hands of smaller businesses and individual users. The AMBER B1 collaborative robot arm is a reliable and capable helper that can simplify any complex task.Compared to other robot arms in the market, AMBER B1 is both stronger in performance and lower in pricing.------------------------------------If you’re a small business owner, AMBER B1 can be employed as a skilled collaborator to instantly boost your efficiency. If you are a motivated maker, AMBER B1 helps you realize your creativity with superhuman capabilities. If you are a STEM educator, AMBER B1 will be your right-hand robot that helps to mine the unlimited potential of the future world. If you are a curious hobbyist, it’s the best tool to start your robotics journey.-------------------------------------------------for more and watching many videodiscount link+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++#World​ Debut Of 7-Axis Adaptive#Modular​ Supported#Robot​ LAN Supported#Robot​ LAN#LAN​ Supported#AMBER​ B1 Robot Arm+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++