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Episode#37 Vax BioWeapon, Hidden Data, Monster Clots and Mass Death Coming? Dr. Jane Ruby
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5693 views • April 19, 2022
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LIVE Monday, 04/18/2022 at 1PM (PST)/4PM(EST)
20 Mins PreShow Music starts at 1240PM(PST)/3:40PM(EST)

Who is Dr. Jane Ruby? Dr. Jane Ruby is a medical professional and a pharmaceutical drug development expert with over 20 years of experience in regulatory processes for drug approval with the FDA and the EMA. She is also a published international health economist who has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows across America. Dr. Ruby worked on the human research studies to launch some of the most famous compounds in the world in Depression, Alzheimer’s disease, Addiction, and Cardio-pulmonary diseases.

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It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.

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Keywords
childrenfdacdcvaccinewhodnanihdeathssickbioweaponprotectiondomestic terrorismmass deathalphainjectionpcr testmrnakill shotvariantsdr jane rubyhidden datavax bioweaponmonster clotssynthetic spikesthe alphawarrior show
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