Here’s What You Need To Know (8 Minutes)

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~Mark Passio
“It’s much easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled — such is the nature of confirmation bias and other psychological tools of manipulation. Breaking free of the ancient, historical ‘constant’ of mind control is an ongoing process of waking up out of a state of denial. Spiritual emergence and awakening involves a physiological break from the consensus social agreements of our planetary cultures.”
~Karlos Kukuburra
The 5 Traps Used to Shut Down and Limit Human Consciousness:
https://www.wakingtimes.com/5-traps-used-shut-limit-human-consciousness/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkJ6xTXzdOw
Everything Inside Me