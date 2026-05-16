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WATCH: Hezbollah targets Israeli troop gathering with drone swarm
Hezbollah released footage showing a drone strike targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Naqoura port in southern Lebanon.
☠️ Israeli occupation forces keep pushing into Lebanon — and Hezbollah keeps making them pay.