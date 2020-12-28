© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two members of the squad refuse to back Pelosi as Speaker in sign of rising Democratic tensions
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
251 views • December 28, 2020
Two rising stars within the Democratic Party, Representative-elect Cori Bush and Representative-elect Jamaal Bowman, have refused to back Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker in a sign of continuing tension within the Democratic Party.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.