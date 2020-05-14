Is the development of civiization possible without interaction with dark forces? :Nicolai Levashov

QUESTION: Is the development of civiization possible without interaction with dark forces?

Answer: Of course development is possible. Without dark forces it would have been better, but unfortunately this is rarely the case. Some of our long ago civilisations, of our ancestors, those who transported us here, had been developing long ago without evil, but encountered them on beyond the frontiers. And because of this it turned them into naïve gullible creatures whom the parasites could easily deceive and cheat.

I'm not saying that you have to be nasty and distrustful, etc. But it is always necessary to understand that dark forces are always dark, that they exist and think differently from us. How do most people think? “If I don’t do it, then the other person's won't do it either. If I don't go out to kill someone, then hey won't come to kill me. Isn't that the way it is?

But very often it does not mean that if you don't kill someone, they won't kill you. This doesn't mean that I have to kill someone, but I have to allow for the possibility that the other does not think the same. There are no need to project your own way of thinking on to everyone else. You just need to be more careful.

Also, dark forces help one to develop. I can’t speak for everyone and everything, but personally, in my case, they helped me to develop quite quickly, even in the course of one life time. However, at the same time they tried to get rid of me many times. I managed to survive, had victories and dealt with them.

But if it was not for this, I don't know how long it would have taken me to deal with those things because my ""friends and comrades"" tried to destroy me. Therefore, to some degree, it was necessary.

However, the question is whether or not everyone needs to go through what I went through? I think not. Its best that if someone has already gone through it, so that pesron was given a different understanding. So that he understands what, and how to do things the right way. To share his experience and understanding so that that it penetrates inside others and becomes clear to them. And of course, even the experience of others becomes one's own through understanding and comprehension. It will help many people. Well, but those who want to go through it - go for it.