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Lugols Iodine Reduces The Need For Insulin - (Scientifically Proven)
In today's video, I wanted to share with you all some very important scientific findings about Lugols Iodine reducing the need for insulin in Type 2 Diabetic people.
I go into sharing with you the exact study done by Dr. Jorge Flechas in type 2 diabetic patients who were given 50-100mgs of Lugols Iodine, In his findings in this study, also explain exactly how Iodine reduces the need for insulin and much more.
If you want to learn about everything mentioned above make sure to watch this video from start to finish.
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