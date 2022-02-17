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Canadian Education Minister Says Children quote Belong to Our Province.
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44 views • February 17, 2022
Mother asks, “How can you say it's all right to vaccinate our children? It's our children. Not yours.” Other parent says, “They're not the states' children.” Canadian Education Minister says, “They are our provinces' children.“ In general, parents have the constitutional right to make decisions for their children without government interference unless there is proof of abuse or neglect.” Canadian Education Minister says, “What I'm looking forward to is watching your political objective be utterly annihilated in the next election coming up in a few weeks. And the people who are standing up for a genuine community.”
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