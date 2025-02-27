A Kiss To Build A Dream On

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video mime session was recorded at Oxley Park, NSW Australia in the early 1990s after we returned home from a day on the pistol range, as we did every weekend, and is dedicated to the memory of our friend, Adrian, sadly lost to us not so long ago.
Vocals mime: Adrian White
Trumpet mime: Frank M. Lopez
Camera: Rina Witte
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Copyright & Fair Use
Fair Use Notice:
The following video has been made using what may contain
copyrighted material. This video has been made for
entertainment purposes only and is not meant for monetary
purposes or monetary gain by the video's creator.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Recorded in New York, July 24, 1951 by Louis Armstrong (vocal, trumpet) with Sy Oliver's Orchestra: Cutty Cutshall (trombone); Milt Yaner (clarinet, alto sax); George Dorsey (alto sax); Freddy Williams, Al Klink (clarinet, tenor sax); Billy Kyle (piano); Sandy Block (bass); Bunny Shawker (drums); Sy Oliver (arranger/conductor)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
thu22:21