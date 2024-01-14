The Watch a song for the End Times

The Watch is a song that was written for the current times we are living in. The Word of God told us that perilous times would come and we cannot turn on the TV or read the current events without being reminded of the words of Jesus is Matthew 24. In Chapter 24:4-5 he told us to be careful of deception, in verse 6-7 he spoke of wars and rumors of wars. Nations are rising against nations. Verse 12 tells us that because iniquity abounds the love of many shall wax cold. We are seeing great men of God getting caught in the web of the enemy. It is time for repent and return to our first love before the trumpet blasts and Jesus carries his people away.

