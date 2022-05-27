2 Thessalonians 3:6-15 WAITING! - Believers Are To Live In Obedience While Waiting On The Return Of Christ.



Most of us are not good at waiting. We want to get through the line and get on with our lives. But waiting does not have to be passive, since we can accomplish things even while sitting in traffic. Paul told the church at Thessalonica that they had to wait. They were waiting for Christ to return, and they were to actively live in obedience to God’s commands while they waited. The commands they followed are commands that we too are to follow as we actively wait for His return.

What makes waiting for a challenge? What things do you do to pass the time when waiting?