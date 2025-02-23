❗️Australian police provided escort for a motor rally under Russian flags that took place in Sydney in honor of Defender of the Fatherland Day, Russian activist in Australia Simeon Boikov, known as the "Australian Cossack," told RIA Novosti.

"The Australian police not only gave us permission (to hold the event - ed.), because we submitted the documents and completed everything correctly, but they also accompanied us. That is, a column of cars and military equipment with Russian military symbols drove through the city accompanied by the police," Boikov said.

The rally involved not only civilian vehicles, but also military equipment. At least 30 people joined the action, they proceeded from the building of the Russian foreign mission to Bondi Beach.

@AussieCossack