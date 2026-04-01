🎵Maple Leaf Rag

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Style: Americana, Bluegrass-Ragtime, Acoustic, Harmonica solo, Fiddle and Banjo, G Major shifting to A,
[Intro]
[Fast percussive banjo picking]
[G-Major stomp]
[Section A]
[Maple Leaf theme played on Banjo and Fiddle]
[Roots-Rock energy]
[Harmonica Solo]
[Wah-infused harmonica blues phrasing]
[Chicago Blues style influence]
[Percussive chugging over the ragtime beat]
[Section B - A Major]
[Modulation to A Major]
[Driving bluegrass breakdown]
[Outro]
[High-speed finish]
[A Major final strum]