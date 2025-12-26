© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Simultaneously with this, having received support from Russia and China not only in the diplomatic arena but also in the military sphere, Venezuela challenged the US Navy in the Caribbean Sea. In particular, Venezuelan warships began escorting oil tankers to keep them from being captured by the United States. At the same time, it is reported that modern Russian warships located in the region have increased support for the Venezuelan Navy. In particular, we are talking about reconnaissance and navigation.
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
