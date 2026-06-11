"They're dying to make a deal. They want to make a deal so badly. We dropped $250 million of bombs on them last night. They're really in submission. They just don't know it yet." - Trump

💩❗️

Adding:

BREAKING!!! TACOS FOR EVERYONE ON US!!!



Donald Trump has once again backed off from his threats against Iran. We've lost count of how many times this has happened.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116732652997120164



Trump also said, on interview:

"We could walk in there tomorrow. If I wanted to, we could put in a small group of soldiers and take over the whole place. They're finished." - Trump

At the White House Trump said this today on video, not uploading it: more💩❗️

A deal between the United States and Iran could be signed as early as this weekend, Trump has announced.

More:

Daddy Trump told New York Post that the deal with Iran is "all wrapped up."



Like 38 times before.

Adding:

Iran's Tasnim News Agency:



"Trump has announced 38 times in the past two months that an agreement is imminent!



Within 3 days, he had imagined sending Vance to Pakistan 4 times.



Until the possible understanding is announced by Iran, any news from Trump in this regard should be considered as part of his previous messages."



Clown country USA strikes again. I'm sure there's an Axios article to accompany this charade again.

Adding:

India urged begged the United States to halt strikes on shipping on Thursday after three U.S. attacks on ‌Indian-crewed tankers this week, including one that killed three sailors.

Adding:

Hezbollah shot down an Israeli Heron-1 drone above the Beqaa, Lebanon

Adding:

IRAN TO MOVE SPACEX TO TARGET LIST!!



Iran is moving to add all Musk-linked assets in the Middle East including Starlink ground stations and SpaceX infrastructure to its military target list, per Fars. Sites in Israel, Qatar, Jordan, the UAE, and Oman reportedly under review.



SpaceX's IPO is tomorrow.



Wall Street prices the offering hours after Tehran declares the company's network a legitimate military target.

Adding:

Trump has invited Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to the White House on June 14, per a diplomatic source to AFP.



Just last week Trump told NBC he wants "a more surgical attack on Hezbollah" in Lebanon and floated Damascus as the one to do it: "we can help them with that, or we can recommend Syria. Syria's doing a very good job of cleaning up their act."



So the al-Qaeda commander turned president gets a second White House visit while Washington shops him as a proxy against Hezbollah next door.



June 14 also happens to be Trump's 80th birthday, which he's celebrating with a cage fight on the White House lawn. Sharaa hasn't confirmed he's going.

@DDGeopolitics

Adding:

Iran released high quality satellite images of the destruction to the building associated with the Israeli Air Force 157th Squadron at Ramat David Airbase



It looks like the image is from at least one day after the attack (early Monday) because half of the debris from the destroyed building has been cleared in the image.



@FotrosResistancee



@DDGeopolitics