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X Gonna Give It To Ya! Brought to You By The Master of Creating Reality, Kill Gates!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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510 views • August 21, 2023

Get ready for Disease X! Covaids was just the first step to get things like 15-minute camps, digital IDs, and forced vaccinations in place. The next lockdown is coming, and it’s going to be BRUTAL.


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Intro vid: Disease X - Dr. McHonk Honk: https://twitter.com/TheEyes2022/status/1690297122736730112 


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climate changebidenbill gates
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