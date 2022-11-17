Gougen, databases and h0n3§T¥

t.y.

there is an error in my diatribe. la colomuna la quinta, alien wars dude and a handful of other folks assert what i do about the internet of bodies and shielding yourself.

the majority elsewhere is spinning ppl out.

i am a survivor of this electronic warfare testing and targeting. people either are educated about how this warfare functions or they lie about it and trust nothing will happen to them bc of their good friend so and so.

i never had any of that. i have God and a seraphim and my body. there are plenty of people out there right now who watch me on occasion and they know firmly i come from my heart and i am doing all i can to help anyone who wants to survive understand the real tech and how it really works with actual physiology. there is nothing foo foo or obscure in 802.15ax

you can argue with me about what i saw when i was five. the records of me being brutally assaulted are currently sitting in one of the comms videos. but if you really want to understand why i feel the way i do, it is really simple.

this is a body part, not a new technology ppl can choose or uninstall. transhumanism is morphing your genetics and people do not understand their own physiology after 150 years of hiding sciences pay for play. if your religion is peer reviewed journals, this channel is full of them citing what i am telling you.

and if your religion includes Jesus Christ of Nazareth, Amen because He is the God who saved me.

Mark 5:36





Amen

URLlbry://@P§inerG¥#3/trim.00853F60-0EA3-4546-A44B-31F4638B480D#8