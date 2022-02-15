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Ambassador Bridge reopens, Ottawa protests expected to grow
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160 views • February 15, 2022
The Ambassador Bridge is reopened Monday after police arrested dozens of protesters and towed trucks over the weekend. This comes as Freedom Convoy demonstrations are expected to grow in the nation's capital. One America's Sam Valk has more.
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