A GRACED TREATMENT COMBINED WITH THE HEALY QUANTUM DEVICE

Observe a Graced Treatment in harmony with the Healy Quantum Device.

GRACED is a beautiful, powerful way to draw in the frequencies that create a sense of security and ease. Whether an individual looking for balance or entrepreneurs, artists, or athletes wanting higher levels of focus and insight, we all can gain from Graced treatments. This will provide what we need to achieve a purposeful and clearly manifested life - life as you are meant to be.

The Healy Device is a frequency balancing instrument that clears blocked energies on three planes: microcurrent, Tesla magnetic current, and the intelligence field (sometimes called 'the Matrix'.

Take a session, learn the process to treat yourself and others, or consider becoming a Graced Practitioner to run as your own business.

Learn how to free the heart from what prevents you from 'being there.’

The Healy Device is explained in detail here:

https://www.graced.co/healy-quantum-healing



Learn more at: www.seainside.co and www.graced.co