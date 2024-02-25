God's Signature on the April 8th, 2024 Great American Eclipse

I've made connections here that I don't think anyone else has regarding the Great American Eclipse that will occur on April 8th of this year. The eclipse path is speaking to us, we need to listen because the Bible says that he will give us signs in the sun, moon and stars. The message is both terrifying and wonderful.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.