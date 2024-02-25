Create New Account
God's Signature on the April 8th, 2024 Great American Eclipse
Freed From Evil
I've made connections here that I don't think anyone else has regarding the Great American Eclipse that will occur on April 8th of this year. The eclipse path is speaking to us, we need to listen because the Bible says that he will give us signs in the sun, moon and stars. The message is both terrifying and wonderful.

