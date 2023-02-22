Create New Account
The Mountain of God in the North, Paradise & Christmas (Part 2 of 5)
December 11th, 2022
December 11th, 2022

Pastor Dean continues his series on the north pole, paradise and the birth of Jesus Christ. in 1838, Olaf Jensen took a journey to the center of the earth and discovered a civilization beyond what he had ever experienced. Scripture confirms his story in Job and Ezekiel with accounts of different types of angels and the flying wheels. "For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad." Luke 8:17


biblechristmasflat earthparadisenorth poledean odlebiblical cosmology

