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You Tube Censorship Explained
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22 views • September 02, 2020
Once again, in his own special fashion JP sheds light on the logic and rationale Ewe Tuba is applying in their role of guardians of what can be heard in a free and democratic country. They will take down any video that violates their community standards which are clearly explained as being community standards. Without any medical training the guardians of free speech determine which medical opinions you need to hear.
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